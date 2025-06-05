Eye Condition Charity Triumphs In UK Charity Governance Awards 2025

A charity supporting people living with a complex eye condition has won a top prize at the UK Charity Governance Awards 2025. The UK charity Nystagmus Network was one of five big winners and took home a prize of £6,000 as an unrestricted grant.

Nystagmus Network, which offers support to those with this incurable eye condition, triumphed in the category 'Improving Impact in Small Charities (0-3 paid staff)'. Judges recognised that the board showed maturity in leadership and an instinct for long-term impact when they shifted focus in their five-year strategy, significantly increasing investment in research while strengthening its support and advocacy work.

On receiving the award, the charity's Founder and Honorary President, Vivien Jones MBE said:“Last year, the board launched a bold five-year strategy - significantly increasing investment in research while continuing to strengthen its support and advocacy work. To sustain this momentum, the board brought in new trustees with diverse backgrounds, improved governance with the support of subcommittees and committed to developing a national patient register.

“Tonight's award gives recognition to our work and is highly motivating. We are delighted to receive an unrestricted grant which we will use to help us in our work. Huge thanks to the organisers of the awards. We are absolutely thrilled!”

The live ceremony took place in London on 3rd June and marked the tenth and final year of the UK Charity Governance Awards. 15 shortlisted charities, both national and regional, were in the running for one of five awards.

For the Charity Governance Awards, The Clothworkers' Company – a City of London livery company that supports trusteeship initiatives – is partnered with not-for-profit consultancy NPC (New Philanthropy Capital), third sector recruitment specialists Prospectus, and the trustee-matching charity Reach Volunteering.

