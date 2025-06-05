Kashmir's Trees Are Fighting A Global Plastic War

File photo

By Prof. Zaheer Abbass Hashmi

I stood by the Chenab River recently and watched the water move. But it didn't flow like it used to. The river was carrying something heavier than current: bottles, plastic bags, wrappers. Not fish. Not life. Waste.

We talk a lot about climate change in big terms. But sometimes, it's the small things that hit hardest. A river that fed generations now chokes. A forest once thick with Deodars smells like ash.

This year, on June 5, the world is marking Environment Day with a focus on plastic pollution. South Korea is pushing for a global treaty. That matters. But what matters just as much is what we do here, in our own towns, in the corners we call home.

In Jammu and Kashmir, we've begun something significant.

Over the past few months, I helped plant thousands of Chinar and Deodar trees in Srinagar, Jammu, Doda and other parts of the region. Saplings dotted school grounds, highways, and dry slopes. They are small now. You can walk past without noticing. But one day, they will stand tall. They'll hold the soil, cool the wind, and remind us we tried.

India generates about 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste every single day. The Ganga, the Yamuna, even the Jhelum are turning into drains. In Delhi, smog is so thick some mornings that birds lose their way.

And it's not just the air or water. Forty percent of India's land is degraded. Farmers are struggling with soil that no longer feeds. Cyclones now come stronger and more often, pushing families out of homes again and again.

Still, people haven't given up. India has launched a campaign called Mission LiFE, an effort to get citizens to say no to single-use plastic, to live simply, to act locally.

It's working in small ways. In Doda's schools, teachers are explaining the power of trees. In Kishtwar's hills, young people are planting Deodars. In Bhaderwah and Ramban, municipal workers are cleaning roadsides.

On June 4, before Environment Day, the Municipal Council of Doda planted more saplings across the town. The youth services department even hosted a plogging run: volunteers jogging while collecting litter.

Why Chinars and Deodars? Because they belong here. Chinars speak to Kashmir's soul. Their red and gold leaves mark our autumns. Deodars are strong, rooted deep, known as devdar, or“trees of the gods.” Their roots hold hills in place, their shade keeps the land from cracking under heat.

Still, we can't pretend planting trees alone will fix everything. Last year, nearly 260 hectares of forest in our region were lost to fire. Some of it was accidental. Some not. Each tree gone is a memory lost. A barrier weakened.

Nature tries to heal. Rivers cleanse themselves. Forests regrow. But we're pushing too hard. A single plastic bag tossed into the Chenab delays its recovery. A tree cut down makes the next storm more dangerous.

The Earth doesn't need us to save her. She needs us to stop hurting her.

So here's a thought. What if we each do one thing? Say no to plastic for a day. Join a clean-up. Plant something. It could be a Chinar. Or a Deodar. Or simply a habit that helps.

Years from now, our children will walk by the Chenab. They will ask what we did when the river was sick. Let us have something to say.

Let us point to a tree and say: we planted this when the Earth was hurting. Let them sit in its shade. Let them know we tried.

The author can be reached at [email protected]