Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
On World Environment Day, A Kashmir School Chooses Action Over Awareness

On World Environment Day, A Kashmir School Chooses Action Over Awareness


2025-06-05 03:14:00
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar - The sun was already hot by mid-morning when students at Salsabeel Educational Institute in Humhama stood up together, hands raised, and made a collective promise: to start composting their kitchen waste at home.

It wasn't the usual school assembly. This was World Environment Day. And the voice leading them belonged to Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat, a well-known activist in Jammu and Kashmir, who has been speaking about waste and pollution for years.

“We can't just talk about change,” Dr. Bhat told the crowd.“We have to start with what's in our own dustbins.”

He wasn't only speaking to students. Teachers, staff and even parents had gathered to listen. And what they heard was troubling.

Read Also Climate Change Is Big Business. And That's the Problem. Kashmir's Trees Are Fighting a Global Plastic War

In his talk, Dr. Bhat said Srinagar alone dumps more than 11.5 lakh metric tons of untreated waste at the Achan Saidapora landfill. The site, he warned, is growing fast, and may double in size within a decade if serious action isn't taken.

“It's not just a Srinagar problem,” he said.“It's in every town and village.”

But instead of offering blame, he offered a plan. He asked everyone to start with their own kitchens. Composting vegetable peels and food waste, he said, is simple, free and powerful.

And he asked the students to share their progress every day on a WhatsApp group.

“We'll be there to guide you,” said Raja Amir Khan, a fellow activist who joined Dr. Bhat at the event.“This is not about a speech. It's about daily action.”

One student nodded while recording the moment on her phone.“I didn't know our waste caused this much harm,” she said later.“I'm going to ask my parents to help me make a compost pit.”

Dr. Bhat also urged students to stop using plastic water bottles.“Switch to steel,” he said.“Plastics release micro and nanoplastics, and those end up in our bodies.”

The school's principal, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, said the pledge would not stop at home.“We're also going to begin scientific waste treatment inside our school.”

Organized by teacher Abid Hussain Bhat, the event felt different: less symbolic, more hands-on. As the group dispersed, you could sense it. The words hadn't just floated away.

They had stuck.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN05062025000215011059ID1109642891

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search