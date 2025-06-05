On World Environment Day, A Kashmir School Chooses Action Over Awareness

It wasn't the usual school assembly. This was World Environment Day. And the voice leading them belonged to Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat, a well-known activist in Jammu and Kashmir, who has been speaking about waste and pollution for years.

“We can't just talk about change,” Dr. Bhat told the crowd.“We have to start with what's in our own dustbins.”

He wasn't only speaking to students. Teachers, staff and even parents had gathered to listen. And what they heard was troubling.

In his talk, Dr. Bhat said Srinagar alone dumps more than 11.5 lakh metric tons of untreated waste at the Achan Saidapora landfill. The site, he warned, is growing fast, and may double in size within a decade if serious action isn't taken.

“It's not just a Srinagar problem,” he said.“It's in every town and village.”

But instead of offering blame, he offered a plan. He asked everyone to start with their own kitchens. Composting vegetable peels and food waste, he said, is simple, free and powerful.

And he asked the students to share their progress every day on a WhatsApp group.

“We'll be there to guide you,” said Raja Amir Khan, a fellow activist who joined Dr. Bhat at the event.“This is not about a speech. It's about daily action.”

One student nodded while recording the moment on her phone.“I didn't know our waste caused this much harm,” she said later.“I'm going to ask my parents to help me make a compost pit.”

Dr. Bhat also urged students to stop using plastic water bottles.“Switch to steel,” he said.“Plastics release micro and nanoplastics, and those end up in our bodies.”

The school's principal, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, said the pledge would not stop at home.“We're also going to begin scientific waste treatment inside our school.”

Organized by teacher Abid Hussain Bhat, the event felt different: less symbolic, more hands-on. As the group dispersed, you could sense it. The words hadn't just floated away.

They had stuck.

