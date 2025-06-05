Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BCE Inc.

BCE Inc.


2025-06-05 03:13:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - BCE Inc. : Said its Bell Media arm today announced a game-changing evolution of its flagship streaming service, Crave. Slated to launch by the end of 2025, the newly enhanced Crave platform is set to offer unprecedented access to Bell Media's vast library of English and French-language content. All accessible within a single subscription, Crave's content portfolio will grow by more than 30%. BCE Inc. shares T are trading down $0.08 at $30.00.

MENAFN05062025000212011056ID1109642890

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search