Transat A.T. Inc.


2025-06-05 03:13:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:13 AM EST - Transat A.T. Inc. : Has reached an agreement in principle with Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation for the restructuring of the indebtedness incurred by Transat under the Large Enterprise Emergency Funding Facility (LEEFF) program managed by CEEFC in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Transaction remains subject to the execution of definitive agreements and documentation giving effect to the Transaction. Transat A.T. Inc. shares T are trading up $0.14 at $1.79.

MENAFN05062025000212011056ID1109642889

