Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zenatech, Inc.

Zenatech, Inc.


2025-06-05 03:13:13
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:42 PM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the launch of Drone as a Service specifically for US Defense and Government agencies, and two new partnerships with consulting and government relations firms to assist in selling these services. ZenaTech's ZenaDrone subsidiary has retained the services of Bromelkamp Government Relations and Winning Strategies Washington to provide Congressional lobbying and defense business development consulting services. Bromelkamp is a defense-focused business development consulting firm to small and medium technology companies that are growing their business with the US Department of Defense and other security-related federal agencies. Winning Strategies is an independent bipartisan federal government relations and grants procurement firm. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading up 1.61 at $4.79.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN05062025000212011056ID1109642888

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search