403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zenatech, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:42 PM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the launch of Drone as a Service specifically for US Defense and Government agencies, and two new partnerships with consulting and government relations firms to assist in selling these services. ZenaTech's ZenaDrone subsidiary has retained the services of Bromelkamp Government Relations and Winning Strategies Washington to provide Congressional lobbying and defense business development consulting services. Bromelkamp is a defense-focused business development consulting firm to small and medium technology companies that are growing their business with the US Department of Defense and other security-related federal agencies. Winning Strategies is an independent bipartisan federal government relations and grants procurement firm. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading up 1.61 at $4.79.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment