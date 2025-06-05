Evolve Etfs (LBIT & LETH) Opens The Market
Cannot view this video? Visit:
The Evolve Levered Bitcoin ETF and the Evolve Levered Ether ETF provide investors with exposure to 1.25x the daily price movements of bitcoin and ether, respectively through a convenient investment solution.
With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.
