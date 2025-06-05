Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Evolve Etfs (LBIT & LETH) Opens The Market


2025-06-05 03:11:59
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Raj Lala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve" or the "Company"), and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing of Evolve Levered Bitcoin ETF (TSX: LBIT) and Evolve Levered Ether ETF (TSX: LETH).


The Evolve Levered Bitcoin ETF and the Evolve Levered Ether ETF provide investors with exposure to 1.25x the daily price movements of bitcoin and ether, respectively through a convenient investment solution.

With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.

