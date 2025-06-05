Digital Silk CEO Shares New Ecommerce Checkout Insight In Forbes Agency Council Feature

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Digital Silk , an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, announces the publication of a new Forbes article by its CEO, Gabriel Shaoolian. The article, titled "The Most Critical eCommerce Conversion Factor Isn't What You Think ", highlights a growing need for U.S. retailers to prioritise mobile checkout optimisation over traffic acquisition.







Shaoolian's commentary is based on insights drawn from Digital Silk's eCommerce projects, which have increasingly focused on streamlining checkout UX to reduce cart abandonment and increase conversions. The piece challenges conventional wisdom around ad spend and SEO, proposing instead that the user experience during checkout-particularly on mobile-may be a more decisive factor in performance.

According to Statista, mobile sales accounted for over 40% of U.S. eCommerce revenue in 2023 and are projected to surpass 50% by 2027, intensifying the need for seamless mobile experiences.

Agency Aligns Strategy with Checkout-Centric UX

In response to these trends, Digital Silk has expanded its focus on mobile-first checkout optimisation. Recent client initiatives have included:



Reducing multi-step checkouts to single-page flows

Implementing responsive payment modules such as Apple Pay and Google Pay

Addressing speed, responsiveness and usability through performance audits Designing for distraction-free, trust-building checkout screens

These improvements are in line with Digital Silk's broader commitment to helping brands improve site performance in ways that potentially impact visibility and engagement.

eCommerce Stats Shaping the Shift:



$1.56 trillion projected U.S. eCommerce sales by 2027

70% average cart abandonment rate across the industry Mobile's share of eCommerce expected to exceed 50% in the next two years

The Forbes article is now live and available to view here .

