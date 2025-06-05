UK Brands Are Celebrating Eid Here's What Makes An Effective And Inclusive Campaign

MENAFN - The Conversation) In the run-up to Eid al-Adha – a major Muslim festival that celebrates the prophet Ibrahim's devotion and coincides with the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca – UK retailers are joining the celebrations.

Big brands like Next have launched festive collections of clothing, accessories and gifts, sharing social media messages aimed at Muslim consumers. But while this growing recognition of Eid's commercial importance reflects a welcome shift, some campaigns still fall flat.

As a researcher of Muslim fashion and identity in the UK, I study how Muslim consumers express themselves through clothing and how brands respond to their values. Despite a rise in Eid-related marketing, much of it feels superficial or disconnected from the community it targets.

So, what makes for effective marketing to Muslim consumers during Eid and where do brands go wrong?

Muslims account for around 6.5% of the UK population , and their economic impact continues to grow. In 2019, they contributed an estimated £31 billion to the UK economy , a figure that is rising steadily. Eid, like other major holidays such as Christmas or Diwali, drives increased spending on clothes, food, gifts and travel.

More brands are recognising this potential. From supermarkets offering special Eid meal deals, to fashion retailers launching modest clothing lines, corporate participation is becoming more visible. This is a step forward, signalling acknowledgement of British Muslims as both part of society and valuable customers.

Why performative marketing fails

However, visibility alone is not enough. Eid campaigns often lean on cliches, crescent moons, calligraphy or generic Eid Mubarak messages. These may show representation, but do not necessarily demonstrate genuine cultural understanding.

Consumer culture theory helps explain why. It shows that consumption is not just about buying products, it's about identity, belonging and self-expression. My ongoing PhD research into Muslim fashion consumption reveals that clothing during Eid is closely tied to how people see themselves: as British, Muslim, and as individuals navigating both identities.

This is especially true for younger Muslims. Eid is more than a religious event, it's a chance to express identity through fashion, celebration and community. The choices they make in what to wear and where to shop reflect their values and heritage.

When brands treat Eid as an afterthought, Muslim consumers notice. Campaigns that feel rushed, last minute, out of touch or simply performative can come across as exploitative rather than inclusive.

Customers are frequently motivated to express their dissatisfaction with fashion businesses on social media. A brand could face public criticism if it releases new collections without involving Muslim designers , for example. In 2023, fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing also came under fire for an Eid range of clothing deemed inappropriate by many Muslims for modest dressing for women (the company said it didn't intend to cause offence and celebrated multiple holidays as part of its attempt“to build a community of everybody”).

Authentic engagement begins with listening

Successful campaigns are created locally by the community rather than being run by outsiders. Brands that collaborate with Muslim content creators, seek community input and consider Eid's traditions and significance typically deliver messages that are well received.

Timing and action matter. Companies which prepare for Eid in advance are more likely to develop effective marketing or successful partnerships. For example, Tesco's“Everyone's Welcome” campaign in the UK is well known for its inclusive approach . In 2023 it launched its special Iftar range that could be bought in store and cooked for the special evening meal that marks the end of a day's fasting during Ramadan.

Beyond celebrations and festivals, brands that think carefully about what Muslims need, for example in sport, will more likely succeed with their messaging, because they demonstrate an understanding of cultural and identity issues. The Nike campaign featuring a Muslim athlete is frequently praised for presenting an open narrative.

Brands like Aab and Inaya have a lot of devoted clients since they were created by designers who follow modest fashion. Their success depends more on their trust and cultural awareness than just their products alone.

Eid al-Adha is a powerful symbol of faith, identity and community that goes beyond just a commercial opportunity. While occasion messages or seasonal messages may seem like respectful gestures, when done without real understanding, they can come across as hollow or insincere marketing. Ultimately, this can harm a brand's reputation as people may feel disappointed.

Around Eid al-Adha and Eid Al-Fitr , which marks the end of Ramadan, businesses and brands must go beyond token gestures. Building trust with Muslim communities requires ongoing respect and cultural knowledge, with meaningful engagement throughout the year. Authenticity, not aesthetics, is the key to forming lasting relationships with Muslim customers.