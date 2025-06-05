Boeing To Pay $1.1 Billion To Avoid Trial Over 737 MAX Crashes
U.S. aerospace giant Boeing will pay $1.1 billion to avoid going to trial over two deadly 737 MAX crashes that occurred in 2018 and 2019.
