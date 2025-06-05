Baku Military Court Probes Armenian Orders In April 2016 Escalation

MENAFN - AzerNews) During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court, the accused Levon Mnatsakanyan answered questions from the prosecutor representing the state regarding the April battles that took place in 2016.

Mnatsakanyan stated that at the time he served as the "defense minister" of the so-called regime and reported the situation to Artak Davtyan, then head of the operations department of the Armenian armed forces, and Chief of the General Staff Yuri Khachaturov. "After I reported, the Chief of the General Staff instructed me to deploy even the reserves to concentration areas," he said.

The accused also listed the orders he received from the Armenian armed forces during the April clashes. These included reinforcing the front line, deploying reserves to relevant areas, conducting additional mobilization, and using all available means to repel the opponent's offensive.

Levon Mnatsakanyan stated that during the April 2016 clashes, they used“D-20” and“D-30” artillery, Grad rocket launchers, and small arms.

The trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of numerous crimes-including crimes of aggression, preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other grave offenses-will continue on June 12. These charges stem from Armenia's military aggression, which involved crimes against peace and humanity as well as war crimes.