Time To Leave Madness Of War Behind - Lula On Talks With Putin
"I saw that Trump wrote on Twitter that he had spoken with Putin, and that their conversation was not very good. I told Putin personally that it's time to leave this madness of war behind. War does not build anything, on the contrary, it destroys. If he wants to negotiate peace, he should negotiate peace," the Brazilian president said, adding that the decision remains with the "responsible country."Read also: Expert: Xi wants to strengthen influence in EU through cooperation with Belarus
He also noted that he was in talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about resolving the war in Ukraine and recalled their countries' joint proposal.
"Together with China, we developed a document, a proposal from 13 developing countries to create a group of friends to find a solution. I went to China and discussed the issue," he explained.
Lula noted that he had called President Putin a second time "to tell him that it was extremely important for him to participate in the negotiations".
At the same time, the Brazilian president expressed regret over the inability of the UN Security Council to influence world order.Read also: First deputy foreign minister: Ceasefire talks futile without U.S., Europe at table
"Unfortunately, the UN is politically weak and does not have sufficient demilitaristic powers. Although Brazil is making constant efforts to strengthen its representation in the UN Security Council," he added.
As Ukrinform reported, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will urge Vladimir Putin to participate in negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey.
