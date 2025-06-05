Second Strike In Day: Russian Troops Obliterate Kherson Regional State Administration HQ

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the administration chief, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russians destroyed the Kherson Regional State Administration building. We are verifying casualty reports," ​​the statement reads.

According to the Kherson municipal state administration, traffic in the city center has been blocked.

"Due to repeated enemy air strikes on Kherson, the central part is blocked," the statement says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army struck the center of Kherson with four guided bombs, targeting the building of the regional state administration. At least two civilians, aged 68 and 74, were injured.

Casualty update said another man, 44, sought medical assistance after suffering a concussion and explosive injuries.

Among the three victims of the Russian airstrike on Kherson is the first deputy head of the regional council, Yuriy Sobolevsky.

After the KAB glide bomb strikes on the center of Kherson, Russian troops employed artillery to attack the city.

The building of the regional administration and regional council in Kherson, which was once again shelled by the enemy on the morning of June 5, has long been abandoned therefore it is not a decision-making center either for the civilian administration nor for the military. This makes the Russian attack a pure act of terrorism.

Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin, Facebook