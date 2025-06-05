Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Second Strike In Day: Russian Troops Obliterate Kherson Regional State Administration HQ


2025-06-05 03:10:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the administration chief, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russians destroyed the Kherson Regional State Administration building. We are verifying casualty reports," ​​the statement reads.

According to the Kherson municipal state administration, traffic in the city center has been blocked.

"Due to repeated enemy air strikes on Kherson, the central part is blocked," the statement says.

Read also: Sybiha: Russia must face real strength or terror will continue

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army struck the center of Kherson with four guided bombs, targeting the building of the regional state administration. At least two civilians, aged 68 and 74, were injured.

Casualty update said another man, 44, sought medical assistance after suffering a concussion and explosive injuries.

Among the three victims of the Russian airstrike on Kherson is the first deputy head of the regional council, Yuriy Sobolevsky.

After the KAB glide bomb strikes on the center of Kherson, Russian troops employed artillery to attack the city.

Read also: Putin feels impunity – Zelensky

The building of the regional administration and regional council in Kherson, which was once again shelled by the enemy on the morning of June 5, has long been abandoned therefore it is not a decision-making center either for the civilian administration nor for the military. This makes the Russian attack a pure act of terrorism.

Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin, Facebook

MENAFN05062025000193011044ID1109642799

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search