Russians Shelled Kupiansk District, Two Wounded

“According to the investigation, on June 5, at around 1:00 p.m., the Russian army shelled the city of Kupiansk. Preliminary reports indicate that the occupiers used artillery. A 74-year-old resident suffered burns and acute shock,” the post said.

According to the agency, a residential building was on fire and neighboring houses were damaged.

In addition, at around 10:40 a.m., an enemy FPV drone struck the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district. A public transport stop was damaged there.

“A 53-year-old woman was injured,” the prosecutor's office reported.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, 19 people, including four children, were injured as a result of a night attack on June 5 in the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office