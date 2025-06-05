Russians Shelled Kupiansk District, Two Wounded
“According to the investigation, on June 5, at around 1:00 p.m., the Russian army shelled the city of Kupiansk. Preliminary reports indicate that the occupiers used artillery. A 74-year-old resident suffered burns and acute shock,” the post said.
According to the agency, a residential building was on fire and neighboring houses were damaged.
In addition, at around 10:40 a.m., an enemy FPV drone struck the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district. A public transport stop was damaged there.
“A 53-year-old woman was injured,” the prosecutor's office reported.
Read also: Kharkiv attack toll rises to nine, pregnant woman among victim
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported, 19 people, including four children, were injured as a result of a night attack on June 5 in the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv.
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment