Ukraine Opposes Compensating Western Investors From Frozen Russian Assets Mudra

“If private investors receive compensation earlier than the victims of the war, it will not be fair. This creates the impression of inconsistency, of Europe's retreat from its determination,” Mudra said.
According to her, international law requires the aggressor to fully compensate the victim, not investors who have entered a high-risk jurisdiction.
The deputy head of the OP also stressed the importance of maintaining control over frozen Russian assets , which are mainly owned by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, most of which are currently frozen in Euroclear.
In March, Euroclear received permission from the Belgian government to make payments to investors. In turn, a spokesperson for the Belgian government stated that this was not Belgium's decision, but“the application of European regulations adopted unanimously by EU member states.”Read also: Ukraine, Japan sign agreement to receive $3B from frozen Russian assets
Euroclear, however, emphasized that it was only implementing sanctions, not deciding to lift them.
As reported by Ukrinform, in early May it became known that the international depository Euroclear plans to confiscate about EUR 3 B in frozen Russian funds and redistribute them among Western investor whose money was seized by Moscow in Russia.
