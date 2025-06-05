Norway To Provide USD 7 B In Aid To Ukraine This Year - DM Umerov

According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"I am continuing my work in Brussels. Today, I am participating in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council and a series of bilateral meetings with allies. I had an important conversation with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Onshaas Sandvik. Norway is among the leaders in terms of aid to Ukraine: in 2025, it will allocate USD 7 billion," Umerov said.

The parties discussed how to use these resources most effectively. Among the priorities is the development of joint projects, particularly in the field of unmanned systems.

This includes the purchase of Ukrainian UAVs, financing the production of domestic models, and joint work based on the“Danish model” or other formats.

“I presented our technological solutions, which are already working on the battlefield, to my Norwegian colleague. We have the potential to scale them up together with our partners, and Norway can play an important role here. I would like to thank the Norwegian government for its strategic vision, determination, and consistent support for our country,” Umerov emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Umerov said that Ukraine has made targeted investments in drone production, so it is capable of producing up to 10 million drones per year and is no longer dependent on external suppliers, including China, which recently redirected deliveries of its own drones from Ukraine to Russia.

Photo: Rustem Umerov/Facebook