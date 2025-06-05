Zelensky: Strikes On Kherson Administration Had No Military Purpose

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Kherson. The regional state administration building. The Russian military completely destroyed it. Two air strikes. Targeted strikes, not accidental. No military sense whatsoever. They are openly destroying lives. Absolutely sick creatures. Strength is needed to force them to stop destroying and killing. And it is obvious to everyone in the world who has such strength, but so far has not used it for the sake of peace. Unfortunately, they have not used it," Zelensky said.

He thanked everyone in the world who is helping to change this and bring real security closer to people.

As reported by Ukrinform, today Russian troops destroyed the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration and Regional Council, striking it for the second time in a day.