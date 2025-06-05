Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Last Branch Of 700-Year-Old Oak Tree Fell In Zaporizhia


2025-06-05 03:10:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Anna Holovko, press secretary of the Khortytsia National Reserve, according to Ukrinform.

“The Zaporizhzhia Oak has fallen! Well done, giant! You held on for a long time!” she wrote in her post.

According to Holovko, the landmark could be turned into a monument.

“Preserve the fragments of wood that can be stabilized. And around them are already strong young oaks. And history will continue to live on for future generations,” the statement said.

Read also: Large part of trees in Ukraine's flooded areas to die out - ecologists

The Zaporizhzhia oak is a monument to the original oak forests of the Dnipro region. The tree is over 700 years old. Information is available on the internet that as early as the 1970s, experts believed that the oak was in its prime. It bore fruit every two years, producing up to four hundredweight of acorns. However, in the 1990s, the oak almost completely dried up and became bare, with only one branch remaining alive.

MENAFN05062025000193011044ID1109642791

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search