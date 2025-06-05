Last Branch Of 700-Year-Old Oak Tree Fell In Zaporizhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Anna Holovko, press secretary of the Khortytsia National Reserve, according to Ukrinform.

“The Zaporizhzhia Oak has fallen! Well done, giant! You held on for a long time!” she wrote in her post.

According to Holovko, the landmark could be turned into a monument.

“Preserve the fragments of wood that can be stabilized. And around them are already strong young oaks. And history will continue to live on for future generations,” the statement said.

The Zaporizhzhia oak is a monument to the original oak forests of the Dnipro region. The tree is over 700 years old. Information is available on the internet that as early as the 1970s, experts believed that the oak was in its prime. It bore fruit every two years, producing up to four hundredweight of acorns. However, in the 1990s, the oak almost completely dried up and became bare, with only one branch remaining alive.