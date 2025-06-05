Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Earthquake Shakes Azerbaijan's Shamakhi And Khizi Districts (UPDATE)


2025-06-05 03:10:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 16:35

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. A 3.7-magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Shamakhi district of Azerbaijan, 15 kilometers southwest of the Pirgulu station, at 16:02 (GMT+4), the Republic Seismic Survey Center told Trend .

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of seven kilometers, was felt at the epicenter with a magnitude of four, and in populated areas near the Shamakhi and Khizi districts - from three to four points.

At 16:04, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded in the Shamakhi and Khizi districts. The earthquake, the epicenter of which was at a depth of four km, was not felt.

MENAFN05062025000187011040ID1109642787

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search