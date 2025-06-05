Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Exchanges Eid Al Adha Greetings With Egyptian, Palestinian Presidents


2025-06-05 03:09:30
Amman, June 5 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in two phone calls on Thursday.

MENAFN05062025000117011021ID1109642775

