Technocut 1200S: A New Standard In Wide-Format Die Cutting

MENAFN - GetNews) The packaging industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, driven by the growing demands of e-commerce, premium product presentation, and the need for faster, more flexible production. In this dynamic landscape, precision and efficiency are no longer optional-they're essential. DGM responds to this need with the TechnoCut 1200S, a flatbed die cutter that merges format flexibility, automation, and industrial-grade reliability into one powerful solution for converters and printers alike.

In die cutting, format matters. The industry works around a series of standardized formats, typically aligned with the printing press configurations in use. For many years, 1050 mm die cutters were the reference, perfectly matching most traditional offset presses. But as packaging gets larger and more complex, the 1200 mm format has emerged as a preferred standard-especially in setups paired with wide-format presses. This format enables producers to maximize sheet utilization, reduce changeovers, and align die cutting more efficiently with upstream printing capacity. The TechnoCut 1200S, with a maximum cutting size of 1180 × 940 mm, is DGM's answer to this growing demand.







Engineered for high-volume, high-precision applications, the TechnoCut 1200S delivers exceptional performance at speeds of up to 7,500 sheets per hour. It handles a wide range of substrates-from lightweight paper to corrugated board up to 5 mm thick-making it a versatile solution for e-commerce packaging, folding cartons, and even rigid boxes. Its robust 400-ton cutting force guarantees clean, consistent results, even on difficult materials

Automation plays a central role in the TechnoCut 1200S. The non-stop delivery system allows operators to remove finished piles and insert new pallets while production continues uninterrupted. The sheet transport system features eight variable-speed, anti-static stainless steel belts for precise handling, aided by adjustable wheels and brushes. Feeding is handled by four lift-up suckers and four suction nozzles, fully adjustable in height, depth, and direction for optimal grip and stability.

The integrated stripping unit further enhances productivity. With upper and lower stripping frames, telescopic bars, and adjustable pins, it enables accurate manual setup for effective waste removal during the die-cutting process. An automatic window provides convenient access, reducing operator fatigue and setup times.

Thanks to its intuitive HMI, rapid changeovers, and strong build quality, the TechnoCut 1200S is more than just a large-format die cutter-it's a production tool designed to grow with your business. It supports a wide range of job types and allows converters to stay competitive in a market where agility is key.







Key technical highlights:

. Max cutting size: 1180 × 940 mm . Max speed: 7,500 sheets/hour . Cutting pressure: 400 tons . Sheet thickness: Up to 5 mm . Stripping section with manual setup and automatic access window . Automatic non-stop delivery with 8 variable-speed belts . Sheet size range: 400 × 360 mm to 1200 × 950 mm

In today's competitive environment, the TechnoCut 1200S offers the perfect balance of speed, accuracy, and format compatibility-providing packaging professionals with a future-ready solution that adapts to both current and emerging production challenges.