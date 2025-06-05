Kinghelm Introduces Comprehensive VIS Standardization System For Unified Brand Communication

Kinghelm/SLKOR Fully Implements the VIS Standardization System (Version 25.04)

Mr. Song Shiqiang emphasized that sustainable corporate growth requires strengthened standardization and process management. Kinghelm Electronics and its "Kinghelm" brand are renowned globally in the RF antenna and signal connector industry. To further standardize governance and visual identity, Kinghelm/SLKOR has launched the VIS Standardization System (Version 25.04) in 2025. After 18 years of innovation and market development under Mr. Song's leadership, Kinghelm achieved over 80% growth for three consecutive years (2022–2024). Breakthroughs in R&D, efficient organizational synergy, knowledge engineering, and talent development have driven high-quality growth. The new VIS system unifies brand image, enhances recognition, and boosts competitiveness.

1 . C orporate Name: Kinghelm

"Kinghelm" (Helm of the King) embodies the ethos of "inner sagehood, outer kingship." The company adheres to strict quality control, integrity-driven collaboration, and a culture of "integrity, excellence, resilience, and attention to detail." Guided by the principle "Do not impose on others what you do not desire," Kinghelm aims to become a global leader in antennas and connectors, serving the world with cutting-edge technology.

2. Logo

The red-and-white” Kinghelm® ”logo features dynamic slanted typography, conveying modernity and premium appeal.

3 . Slogan

“Kinghelm Connects World” is handwritten with bold strokes, blending classical calligraphy, street art, and futuristic flair. The slogan aligns precisely with the logo in layout (e.g., the slogan's first character aligns between the "g" and "h" of "Kinghelm"), reflecting the brand's dedication to precision.

4 . Brand Avatar & Color Palette

The bilingual avatar uses deep blue as the primary color with red accents-a timeless, eye-catching combination. The 15° upward tilt symbolizes momentum and the team's striving spirit.

5 . Business Card

Designed with traditional Chinese motifs (e.g., xiangyun clouds), the card integrates Five Elements theory: blue (wood) background and red (fire) text, signifying "wood fueling fire." A QR code links to Kinghelm's website.

6 . PPT Template

Standardized typography and spacing are applied. The template features the English logo and slogan at the top left, a blue base, and a diamond-cut border with the website URL.

7 . Document Format

Official documents place the logo in the header (aligned with 15pt font size) and the website/slogan in the footer.

8 . Mascot

The blue mascot incorporates antenna elements on its head and ears, symbolizing Kinghelm's core products. Its vibrant smile represents optimism and prosperity.

9. Branded Products

l Promotional Stickers: Red background with cloud patterns and the slogan "Kinghelm connects world."

l Work Uniforms: Worn company-wide, the "vibrant Chinese red" uniforms reflect Kinghelm's culture of perseverance and commitment to China's semiconductor strategy.

l Badminton Jerseys: Worn during team-building sports events to boost cohesion and "core spirit."

10. Promotional Gifts

Gifts (e.g., Bluetooth earphones, power banks, phone stands) feature Kinghelm/SLKOR branding and have been used in campaigns like free umbrella giveaways during rainstorms at Huaqiangbei stores. Branded gift bags and packaging tapes are also standardized under the VIS.

​

About Kinghelm & SLKOR:

Founded in 2007, Kinghelm ( ) is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in RF antennas and connectors . It holds multiple patents and certifications (ISO9001, RoHS, REACH).

SLKOR Semiconductor ( ), established in 2015, focuses on advanced materials like SiC MOSFETs and has become synonymous with "domestic substitution." Both companies serve over 20,000 global clients under the leadership of Mr. Song Shiqiang-researcher at the State Council's Economic Development Center and expert in electronics and Huaqiangbei's business ecosystem.