Seraphine Wellness & Beauty Redefines Holistic Health Under The Vision Of Raven Alvarez

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Seraphine Wellness & Beauty, the leading luxury medspa in Fort Lauderdale, is transforming the wellness and beauty industry under the leadership of founder and CEO Raven Alvarez . With a mission to blend advanced technologies and holistic treatments, Alvarez and her expert team are elevating how clients experience health, rejuvenation, and beauty from the inside out.

Founded in 2014 and nestled in the heart of Fort Lauderdale's upscale Las Olas district, Seraphine Wellness & Beauty offers a sanctuary for those seeking balance and transformation. The spa provides a curated suite of services, including medical-grade facials, IV therapy, Ultherapy, body sculpting, Japanese head spa treatments, and fully personalized bridal and postpartum packages.

“We don't just treat the body - we treat the spirit,” says Raven Alvarez, a 25-year veteran in body rejuvenation therapy.“Seraphine was born from the idea that beauty is a byproduct of total well-being, and every treatment we offer reflects that philosophy.”

Alvarez, also the host of the popular Wealth & Wellness Wednesdays podcast, is widely recognized for her deep industry knowledge, intuitive healing approach, and dedication to helping clients cultivate sustainable, glowing health. In 2024, her business was spotlighted in MODE Lifestyle Magazine , highlighting Seraphine as one of Florida's most innovative wellness experiences.

With an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for empowering others through beauty and self-care, Alvarez is becoming a sought-after voice in the health and wellness industry. Her journey - from bodyworker to CEO, podcaster, and author - continues to inspire clients and peers alike.

About Seraphine Wellness & Beauty

Located at 1507 E Las Olas Blvd in Fort Lauderdale, Seraphine Wellness & Beauty specializes in integrative therapies that merge modern aesthetic technology with natural, holistic techniques. The medspa is committed to creating luxurious, transformative experiences that promote lasting vitality and confidence.

Media Inquiries & Podcast Bookings:

For interviews, podcast appearances, or feature opportunities with Raven Alvarez, please contact ... or call (954) 626-0458.

Follow Raven Alvarez on Instagram at @theeravenalvarez

Explore treatments and wellness packages at seraphinespa