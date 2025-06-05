Burhan Mirza Expands Skills360's Academic Reach Through FUAAST Collaboration

MOU signing ceremony between The Skills360 Pakistan and Fuuast on May 27, 2025. - Facebook@Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences & Technology

The Skills360 Pakistan, an education and development venture under the umbrella of The Coach360, co-founded by Burhan Mirza, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (Fuuast) to strengthen student access to industry-aligned education.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Skills360 Executive Director Kashif Hussain Shah and Director ORIC at Fuuast Dr Hina Akram Mudassir, marks a significant step toward bridging academic learning and professional skills development.

As part of this initiative, Skills360 will reserve 25 seats across multiple courses exclusively for Fuuast students. This is part of a broader effort to make industry-relevant education more accessible to university students. Furthermore, building on its commitment to inclusivity and merit, Skills360 will also provide a 50% scholarship on all its courses for students nominated by the university's management.

In a promising academic integration, Fuuast may choose to recognize completed Skills360 courses as elective components within its own academic programme. This will be subject to internal academic review and curriculum alignment, reinforcing the university's commitment to progressive education.

One of the standout aspects of the partnership is the career support integration in the programme. Top performers will have access to internship opportunities through Skills360's vast network of affiliated industry partners, offering real-world work experience that can significantly enhance post-graduation job prospects.