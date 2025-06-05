VENFLO By Life And Puzzle: Revolutionizing Helmet Care With Premier UV+Heated Drying And Sanitization

Fresh, Ready, Protected. All Helmets, One Solution.

Life and Puzzle, Inc. today announced the launch of VENFLO , its Premier UV+Heated Helmet Dryer, a sophisticated and multifunctional solution designed for modern riders and professionals who prioritize hygiene, convenience, and aesthetics. VENFLO introduces Clean Dry Technology, offering lasting protection and freshness for all types of helmets.

Moving beyond traditional helmet dryers, VENFLO uniquely combines powerful UV-C sterilization, dual-mode heated and cool air circulation, and versatile USB-C power within a sleek, modern design that complements any living or office space.







Key Features of the VENFLO Premier UV+Heated Helmet Dryer:



Advanced UV Sanitization: VENFLO's integrated UV-C light technology eliminates 99.9% of bacteria and odors from the air circulated through the helmet during drying cycles. Critically, the UV-C sanitization system is housed internally, cleaning the airflow rather than exposing the helmet's protective materials or the user to direct UV light. This innovative approach safeguards helmet longevity and user safety while maximizing sanitization effectiveness.

Dual-Mode Performance for Comprehensive Care:



Heated Air Mode: Delivers a rapid drying experience with 50°C (122°F) warm air, perfect for thoroughly drying wet gear or providing a comforting pre-ride/use warmth. Cool Air Mode: Offers an energy-efficient ambient airflow for gentle drying of delicate materials or when heat is not required, preventing heat buildup. This dual functionality optimizes drying and maintenance for all conditions, prolonging helmet life and enhancing comfort.









Designed to Fit Your Life:



USB-C Powered: Offers ultimate convenience, compatible with standard chargers and portable battery packs for use anywhere.



Elegant Aesthetics: Features a UV-coated matte-finish housing that seamlessly blends with home or office decor, a stark contrast to utilitarian alternatives.



Whisper-Quiet Operation: Operates at approximately 25dB, making it quieter than most air purifiers for an unobtrusive presence.

Universal Helmet Platform: Thoughtfully engineered to securely hold most helmet designs without the need for additional attachments, offering effortless functionality. Modern, Elegant Design: VENFLO breaks the mold of traditional, purely functional helmet dryers. Its sleek, contemporary look is designed to be displayed, not hidden away.







The VENFLO Premier UV+Heated Helmet Dryer is an essential accessory for anyone who regularly wears a helmet, providing a superior solution for dryness, hygiene, and gear preservation.

About Life and Puzzle:

Life and Puzzle, Inc. is an innovative company dedicated to enhancing everyday convenience and performance through thoughtful design. They constantly work to improve existing solutions, meticulously engineering products to seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles. By prioritizing features like ultimate portability, unobtrusive operation, and a sleek, contemporary aesthetic, Life and Puzzle creates essential accessories that truly fit into our lives.

For media inquiries please contact at:

Email: ...