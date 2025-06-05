Tallsen Hardware Demonstrates Its AI-Powered Products And Innovative Capabilities At Cologne International Exhibition

MENAFN - GetNews) From May 20 to May 23, 2025, Tallsen Hardware Co. Ltd. made an impactful presence at the Cologne International Exhibition in Cologne, Germany, showcasing its cutting-edge intelligent products and remarkable innovation capabilities. The event attracted numerous customers, international buyers, and industry professionals, with Tallsen's Hall 10.2, Booth B050 becoming a focal point of enthusiastic attention.







AI-Powered Products Captivate Exhibition Attendees

At the Cologne International Exhibition, Tallsen's innovative AI-driven intelligent products stood out prominently. The intelligent pull-out baskets, designed to maximize kitchen space efficiency, garnered particular attention. Equipped with AI motion sensors, these baskets enable hands-free automatic lifting and smart storage, effortlessly adapting to users' habits for optimized retrieval, providing unparalleled convenience and efficiency to users. Similarly, the Multi-functional cloakroom storage solutions, highlighted by features such as a Multi-function Ornament Organiser and adjustable rotating shoe racks, presented AI-driven smart zoning capabilities. These AI-integrated designs offered smooth, quiet operation with substantial storage capacity, redefining home convenience.

Customers enthusiastically recognized the value of Tallsen's intelligent solutions, expressing keen interest in their potential to enhance everyday living. Buyers from Europe, America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia notably praised the company's products for significantly enhancing home convenience through innovative designs.

German Precision and Innovative Capabilities

Tallsen inherits and exemplifies German precision craftsmanship, reflected in the meticulous design and engineering of its products. With a 30,000m2 industrial complex including a 1,000m2 testing center (hinges tested for 50,000 cycles), Tallsen embodies German precision. The company's commitment to excellence is underscored by stringent adherence to the Swiss SGS quality tests and CE certifications.

Additionally, Tallsen strictly follows European EN1935 standards, reinforcing the reliability, durability, and superior quality of its hardware solutions. Its latest intelligent storage solutions effectively integrate creative design with practical aesthetics, crafting unique spatial artistry for modern living.

Enthusiastic Buyer Engagement and Industry Recognition

The Tallsen booth experienced dynamic interactions throughout the four-day event. Customers actively participated in discussions and demonstrations, acknowledging Tallsen's innovative strength. Many expressed excitement about future collaboration opportunities, highlighting Tallsen's smart products as transformative additions to modern home solutions. Product specialists engaged actively, conducting informative Q&A sessions and capturing memorable moments that underscored the strong relationships and trust built between Tallsen and its clientele.

Industry recognition was apparent through significant attention from media outlets and industry experts. Tallsen's AI solutions were featured in Interzum Daily magazine, highlighting their innovation in smart storage, and affirming Tallsen's standing as a leading innovator in household hardware and intelligent home solutions. The company's groundbreaking AI applications and precision-crafted products positioned Tallsen as a highly respected brand among international industry peers.

Some of the products that attracted significant interest from exhibition buyers and customers include:



Hinges: Easy to install, durable, tested for over 50,000 opening and closing cycles, with built-in damping for quiet closing

Ball Bearing Drawer Slides: Corrosion-resistant galvanized steel, maximum load-bearing capacity up to 30 kg, easy to install and adjust in multiple directions, with built-in cushioning for quiet closing

Under-Mount Drawer Slides: Known for their durability and ease of installation, products do not easily fail or wear out, available with both cushioning and rebound options

Metal Drawer Systems: Built-in cushioning for smooth and quiet drawer opening and closing, easy to install, with a load-bearing capacity of up to 45KG

Gas Springs: High quality, affordable, with soft-close functionality that prioritizes user safety

Kitchen Storage Accessories: Sturdy and reliable, suitable for long-term use, with diverse options.

Intelligent Lift Basket: Maximizes kitchen space efficiency, and enables effortless smart storage and retrieval, freeing your hands for convenience and efficiency.

Multi-function Leather Accessories Box:Smooth and silent opening and closing experience to reduce noise, carrying capacity of up to 30 kg, easy to store a variety of ornaments and valuables Adjustable Rotating Shoe Rack: Crafted from high-quality alloy steel and moisture-resistant melamine board, coated with eco-friendly paint, featuring a dual-track silent shock absorption system.

A Promising Outlook for Global Expansion

Following a successful showcase at the Cologne International Exhibition, Tallsen Hardware is confidently looking forward to further market expansion and technological advancements. The booth attracted over 200 professional buyers (40% from Southeast Asia), with 150+ letters of intent signed for smart products.

Tallsen remains committed to its dual-strategy approach, leveraging technological innovation and brand strengthening to enhance its global footprint. The company will continue its vigorous pursuit of intelligent, energy-efficient, and automated hardware solutions. Concurrently, Tallsen will further solidify its global supply chain capabilities, utilizing international platforms to advance its high-end brand globally.

As a leader in integrating German precision with AI intelligence, Tallsen Hardware is poised to write a compelling chapter in the international marketplace, driving the future of smart home innovation.

To learn more, visit Tallsen's official website .

For any media or commercial inquiries, contact Tallsen at ... or Tel/Whatsapp: +86-18922635015.