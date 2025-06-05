Tallsen Hardware To Showcase AI-Powered Kitchen And Wardrobe Smart Solutions At FIW Kazakhstan 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) Tallsen Hardware Co. Ltd., a prominent manufacturer of household hardware products, announced its participation in the Furniture Interior Woodworking (FIW) Kazakhstan 2025 exhibition. The company will display its extensive range of intelligent storage solutions and precision hardware at Pavilion 9, Booth 999-1, from June 11-13, 2025, at the Kazakhstan Atakent International Exhibition Centre.

FIW Kazakhstan represents the most professional woodworking exhibition in Kazakhstan and serves as a critical gateway to the Central Asian market. The exhibition attracts over 11,500 visitors annually across 12,020 square meters of exhibition space, featuring 370 exhibitors from the furniture and woodworking industry.







Comprehensive Product Portfolio for Modern Living

Tallsen will present three main categories of innovative storage solutions designed for contemporary homes.

The company's hardware offerings include precision-engineered hinges tested for over 50,000 opening and closing cycles, ball-bearing drawer slides with 30 kg load capacity, and undermount drawer slides featuring built-in cushioning for quiet operation.

The exhibition will feature intelligent kitchen storage systems, including rocker electric lifting baskets with voice and touch dual control and vertical electric lift baskets equipped with smart chips supporting voice control and WIFI remote connectivity. Additional kitchen solutions include (Magic Corner pull-out baskets)with full-extension double-row design, 270-degree swing trays, concealed folding storage shelves, Space Capsule Storage Shelves, and combination drawers using high-quality aluminum alloy construction.

Tallsen's wardrobe organization solutions encompass rotating shoe racks manufactured from high-quality alloy steel, ornament organizers with 30kg carrying capacity, trouser racks made of high-quality steel with nano dry plating treatment, up-down clothes hangers, side pull-out storage baskets with aluminum alloy frame and high-grade PU leather interior, and corner triple clothes hampers featuring 360-degree rotation.

German Precision Manufacturing Technology

The company operates from a modern 30,000 square meter industrial facility that includes a 200 square meter marketing center, 1,000 square meter product testing center, 1,000 square meter product experience exhibition hall, and 3,000 square meter logistics center. Tallsen employs over 100 marketing professionals and inherits German precision manufacturing technology to create high-quality household hardware products.

Tallsen Hardware has achieved Swiss SGS quality certification and CE certification, adhering strictly to European EN1935 standards to ensure product reliability and service life.

"Our participation in FIW Kazakhstan 2025 represents a strategic expansion into the Central Asian market," said a Tallsen Hardware representative. "We are excited to demonstrate how our German-engineered precision hardware and intelligent storage solutions can transform modern living spaces while maintaining the highest quality standards."

Strategic Market Expansion

Through this exhibition, Tallsen aims to forge partnerships with local manufacturers and distributors, solidifying its position as a leading provider of intelligent hardware in Central Asia. The exhibition provides Tallsen with direct access to the Central Asian region's growing furniture and interior design market.

FIW Kazakhstan is jointly organized by the Atakent International Exhibition Company and the Furniture and Woodworking Association of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with co-organization from the Investment and Development Committee of Kazakhstan and Almaty City Council.

The annual exhibition serves as a platform for showcasing the latest technology and advances in the furniture and woodworking industry, helping manufacturers improve their domestic and foreign market positions while expanding business cooperation opportunities.

Kazakhstan International Furniture Exhibition Details:



Exhibition name: Furniture Interior Woodworking (FIW) Kazakhstan 2025

Exhibition date: 11-13 June 2025

Booth number: Pavilion 9 Booth 999-1 Exhibition Location: Kazakhstan Atakent International Exhibition Centre



About Tallsen Hardware Co. Ltd.

Tallsen Hardware Co. Ltd. specializes in manufacturing high-quality household hardware products that combine German precision engineering with innovative design. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes metal drawer systems, hidden rails, slides, hinges, gas springs, and intelligent kitchen storage solutions. All products meet international quality standards, including Swiss SGS certification and CE certification, while adhering to European EN1935 standards for reliability and durability.

To learn more, visit Tallsen's official website .

For any media or commercial inquiries, contact Tallsen at ... or Tel/Whatsapp: +86-18922635015.