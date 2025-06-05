MENAFN - GetNews)



"Alicia LeFleur Unleashes a Spicy New Dystopian Romance in Broken Sentinel, Book One of the Splinter Faction Series"In Broken Sentinel, the electrifying debut of the Splinter Faction series, Alicia LeFleur introduces readers to a dystopian world on the brink of collapse-and one woman destined to change everything.

Elite Sentinel Zara Thorne has always believed in her mission: to protect Unity from the genetically modified“Splinters” threatening humanity's fragile remnants. But when Zara's body begins to exhibit the very modifications she was trained to eliminate, her world shatters. Branded a traitor, she flees into the wasteland with her longtime partner, Trent Vanguard-a man whose secrets may be more dangerous than the enemies they're running from.

As Zara seeks sanctuary among the Splinters, she encounters Vex, a fiercely alluring rebel who defies every rule she once followed. Caught between a man who lied to protect her and one who tempts her to embrace her true nature, Zara must decide whether to uphold the system she was built for-or burn it to the ground.

What happens when the perfect soldier becomes the system's greatest threat?

Broken Sentinel is a blend of forbidden romance, betrayal, and self-discovery. With its steamy tension, dystopian grit, and fierce heroine, this is a story for fans of high-stakes romance with a rebellious edge.

Broken Sentinel is available now on Amazon:

About the Author

Alicia LeFleur believes in the power of romance to heal, inspire, and spark transformation. A lifelong writer, Alicia now embraces the genre fully-creating swoon-worthy, steamy stories that blend hope, heart, and heat. Whether set in a ravaged future or a fantasy world, her books aim to uplift and entertain in equal measure.

Follow Alicia Online:

Medium: @alicialefleur/about

Bluesky:

Broken Sentinel

Splinter Faction, Book 1

By Alicia LeFleur

Book Information:

Release Date: June 6, 2025

Publisher: Stark Raving Press

ASIN: B0F9B7FZQD

Genre: Dystopian Romance

