Alicia Lefleur Unleashes A Spicy New Dystopian Romance In Broken Sentinel, Book One Of The Splinter Faction Series
"Alicia LeFleur Unleashes a Spicy New Dystopian Romance in Broken Sentinel, Book One of the Splinter Faction Series"In Broken Sentinel, the electrifying debut of the Splinter Faction series, Alicia LeFleur introduces readers to a dystopian world on the brink of collapse-and one woman destined to change everything.
Elite Sentinel Zara Thorne has always believed in her mission: to protect Unity from the genetically modified“Splinters” threatening humanity's fragile remnants. But when Zara's body begins to exhibit the very modifications she was trained to eliminate, her world shatters. Branded a traitor, she flees into the wasteland with her longtime partner, Trent Vanguard-a man whose secrets may be more dangerous than the enemies they're running from.
As Zara seeks sanctuary among the Splinters, she encounters Vex, a fiercely alluring rebel who defies every rule she once followed. Caught between a man who lied to protect her and one who tempts her to embrace her true nature, Zara must decide whether to uphold the system she was built for-or burn it to the ground.
What happens when the perfect soldier becomes the system's greatest threat?
Broken Sentinel is a blend of forbidden romance, betrayal, and self-discovery. With its steamy tension, dystopian grit, and fierce heroine, this is a story for fans of high-stakes romance with a rebellious edge.
Broken Sentinel is available now on Amazon:
About the Author
Alicia LeFleur believes in the power of romance to heal, inspire, and spark transformation. A lifelong writer, Alicia now embraces the genre fully-creating swoon-worthy, steamy stories that blend hope, heart, and heat. Whether set in a ravaged future or a fantasy world, her books aim to uplift and entertain in equal measure.
Broken Sentinel
Splinter Faction, Book 1
By Alicia LeFleur
Book Information:
Release Date: June 6, 2025
Publisher: Stark Raving Press
ASIN: B0F9B7FZQD
Genre: Dystopian Romance
