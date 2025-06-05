Zaiire: The Prince Of Kongo, A New African Superhero Rises

African storytelling takes center stage with the launch of Zaiire: The Prince of Kongo and the Necklace of Destiny, an original comic series by creative media brand Isolele. Rooted in Congolese history, royalty, and myth, Zaire redefines African comic book culture with powerful narratives, bold characters, and rich visual storytelling.

The story follows Zaiire, a young prince from Kinshasa, navigating the challenges of inherited power, identity, and destiny. With the legendary Necklace of Destiny, Zaiire must rise to protect his people and uncover the secrets of his heritage. Along the way, the comic blends iconic African figures like Patrice Lumumba and folklore heroes into a modern, action-packed journey.

Behind the project is HRM King Kufulula, the visionary leader and founder of Isolele, whose personal story of resilience inspires the series. Through Isolele, he aims to empower African creators and share authentic narratives across the globe.

Zaiire isn't just entertainment, it's a cultural movement. Tackling themes like resource justice, leadership, and identity, the comic resonates with global audiences while staying deeply rooted in Africa

Learn more at