Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. Sheds Light On Dangers Of Broadside Collisions In New Legal Insight

In a recent article titled“What is a Broadside Collision?”, the legal team at Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. ( ) offers a clear breakdown of one of the most dangerous types of crashes that can occur on Western Pennsylvania roads. The firm's publication highlights how broadside collisions, commonly known as T-bone accidents, present a severe threat to drivers and passengers alike. The article also emphasizes the legal options available to those injured in such incidents, reinforcing the importance of consulting with a Western Pennsylvania car accident attorney.

Broadside collisions happen when the front of one vehicle crashes into the side of another, often at intersections. These collisions are particularly hazardous due to the limited structural protection on the sides of vehicles. As explained by the Western Pennsylvania car accident attorney team at Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C., the injuries resulting from these crashes are frequently severe and may include brain trauma, spinal damage, and broken bones.“Broadside collisions are particularly dangerous due to the way the force of impact affects the occupants of the vehicle,” the article states.

The firm's analysis of how broadside collisions occur reflects common real-world scenarios: one driver fails to yield, ignores a red light, or makes an improper left turn, placing other vehicles directly in harm's way. These situations, which are all too familiar to a Western Pennsylvania car accident attorney, often lead to confusion about liability. Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. discusses how intersections, side roads, parking lots, and merging areas are frequent sites for these crashes. Contributing factors such as distracted driving, speeding, impairment, and fatigue further compound the risk.

According to the article, Pennsylvania's modified comparative negligence laws mean that establishing fault can be a determining factor in how much compensation an injured party may receive. A driver who is more than 51% at fault cannot recover damages. This legal structure underscores the necessity for detailed accident investigations, especially when liability is disputed. A Western Pennsylvania car accident attorney is positioned to help gather evidence like traffic camera footage, police reports, and witness statements to support a strong claim.

The article also offers a practical look into the insurance claim process following a broadside collision. Pennsylvania's no-fault system requires drivers to carry Personal Injury Protection (PIP), which covers immediate medical costs regardless of fault. However, the right to pursue compensation for pain and suffering depends on whether the injured party selected Full Tort or Limited Tort insurance coverage. While Full Tort permits unrestricted legal claims, Limited Tort restricts non-economic damages unless the injury meets certain criteria.

The attorneys at Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. clarify that many injuries stemming from broadside collisions-such as broken bones or brain injuries-often qualify as serious under Pennsylvania's legal definition. Exceptions to Limited Tort, such as accidents involving drunk drivers or injured pedestrians, may also allow additional compensation avenues, regardless of the initial coverage selection.

Beyond legal definitions, the article outlines a series of steps for individuals to take following a broadside collision: checking for injuries, calling the police, exchanging information, documenting the scene, seeking medical attention, and notifying insurance providers. Timely medical evaluations are critical, even if injuries are not immediately obvious. Delayed symptoms from concussions or internal trauma are common in these types of crashes.

Legal support becomes even more crucial as injured individuals begin to navigate post-collision recovery and potential disputes with insurers. The article emphasizes how legal representation can help challenge blame-shifting tactics from insurance companies and ensure rightful compensation is pursued.

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. concludes the article with a clear message: victims of broadside collisions should not face their recovery and legal challenges alone. The firm's experience with car accident cases across Western Pennsylvania allows them to handle the legal process while injured individuals focus on healing. Their advocacy aims to secure compensation that reflects the true extent of physical, emotional, and financial harm caused by serious collisions.

Those who have suffered injuries in a broadside crash can find value in the practical, legally-grounded information shared in this article. Early consultation with a trusted legal advisor offers the best opportunity to protect one's rights and move forward with confidence after a traumatic event.

