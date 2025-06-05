“If You Don't Know Diddley, You Don't Know Squatt” By Duane Lance Filer Electrifies With Music, Soul, And Great Storytelling

Renowned author Duane Lance Filer returns with his tenth and most compelling literary work yet, If You Don't Know Diddley, You Don't Know Squatt, the powerful follow-up to his acclaimed novella The Legend of Diddley Squatt – A Novella From A Brother Fella. This evocative coming-of-age novel spins a spirited tale of music, resilience, and identity, set against the culturally rich and racially charged backdrop of the late 1950s and early 1960s American South.

This novel follows the extraordinary journey of Diddley Squatt, a gifted young Black guitarist whose genre-defying sound earns him a coveted place on the historic Chitlin' Circuit Tour. With his eccentric and loyal companion-a talking squirrel named Sly-Diddley navigates the harsh realities of a segregated music industry while discovering brotherhood, betrayal, and his own inner strength.

Diddley's adventure is populated with an unforgettable ensemble: grizzled blues veterans, a comedian, an operatic Black diva, and a fiery R&B pair. From facing sabotage by jealous rivals to forming a soulful bond with a mute white roadie named Mute, Diddley's experiences not only shape his music but also teach him about perseverance, diversity, and self-expression. Each hardship fuels his songwriting, culminating in a breathtaking final concert that shakes the soul-only to be cut short by a devastating hurricane and family emergency, forcing Diddley to return home to Rundown, Mississippi with a head full of dreams and a heart full of hope.

Packed with humor, emotion, and rhythm, If You Don't Know Diddley, You Don't Know Squatt is a celebration of artistic legacy, cultural roots, and the indomitable human spirit. As one Amazon reviewer, Ernest Hamilton, puts it:“I love the book. Very timely and enjoyable in today's crazy world. I recommend this book!”

Don't miss out on this electrifying journey through music, history, and heart- grab your copy of If You Don't Know Diddley, You Don't Know Squatt today! This unforgettable novel is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble . Immerse yourself in Diddley Squatt's world of rhythm, resilience, and raw emotion.

About the Author

Duane Lance Filer is the author of ten books, including his latest release, If You Don't Know Diddley, You Don't Know Squatt. Born in Elkhart, Indiana and raised in Compton, California, alongside six siblings, Duane grew up in a household that emphasized ambition, education, community, and creativity. These values permeate his work, which often explores themes of resilience, social justice, and the power of self-expression.

A graduate of life's lessons and a student of sound, Duane is a visual artist, bass guitarist, and storyteller who blends cultural history with vivid imagination. When he's not writing or painting, he's enjoying time with his wife of over 45 years, Dr. Janice Filer, their children Arinn and Lance, daughter-in-law Faviola, and their grandson Giovanni (“Lil Gio”), often while listening to the timeless sounds of Sly Stone and Miles Davis.

Currently residing in Carson, California, Duane enjoys cheering on all Los Angeles sports teams, and he shares his yard with the occasional friendly squirrel-an ode to one of his most beloved fictional characters, Sly.

Visit Duane Lance Filer's official website at rel="nofollow" href="" gothambooksin to learn more about his latest book, his full collection of published works, and the inspiring journey that fuels his storytelling.