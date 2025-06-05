Openaudio Make Great Improvement To Its HOLOWHAS

MENAFN - GetNews) OpenAudio is excited to announce the release of the latest version of its HOLOWHAS. which features significant enhancements. This new iteration not only retains the eight source inputs (Juke Audio only support 4 sources in), including Airplay2 and Spotify Connect, but also introduces significant structural improvements. The new design eliminates the wiring between the core processing board and the amplifier board, enhancing both stability and reliability.

Additionally, by incorporating cutting-edge cooling technology, the new HOLOWHAS reduces the temperature of the core and amplifier boards by 10 degrees compared to the previous model, and a staggering 20 degrees lower than similar products on the market.

Pre-Order Special for Ultra-GC, Plus-GC, Max, and AVR-16200

Starting in early July, OpenAudio will be offering a pre-order campaign for four of its flagship products: Ultra-GC, Plus-GC, Max, and AVR-16200. For just $300, customers can secure their spot in line. Once the products are available, orders will be fulfilled in the order they were received, ensuring that early supporters get their hands on these innovative devices as soon as possible.

The Ultra-GC and Plus-GC are the Ultra and Plus models that support Google Cast. The difference between the Max and the Plus is that the Max supports 200W power output per channel. As for the AVR-16200 and the Max, while the Max is a multi-room streaming amplifier, the AVR-16200 goes a step further as it is also an immersive audio amplifier, supporting Atmos and Holosound immersive audio technologies.

OpenAudio is committed to delivering unparalleled audio experiences, and the new HOLOWHAS series is just the beginning. Stay tuned for more updates and innovations from OpenAudio!

