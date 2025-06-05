Openaudio Make Great Improvement To Its HOLOWHAS
HOLOWHAS:
Figure 1, New version of HOLOWHAS
Additionally, by incorporating cutting-edge cooling technology, the new HOLOWHAS reduces the temperature of the core and amplifier boards by 10 degrees compared to the previous model, and a staggering 20 degrees lower than similar products on the market.
Figure 2, Incorporating cutting-edge cooling technology
Figure 3, Temperature before upgrade
Figure 4, Temperature after upgrade
Figure 5, CPU runs at 1.5GHz
Pre-Order Special for Ultra-GC, Plus-GC, Max, and AVR-16200
Starting in early July, OpenAudio will be offering a pre-order campaign for four of its flagship products: Ultra-GC, Plus-GC, Max, and AVR-16200. For just $300, customers can secure their spot in line. Once the products are available, orders will be fulfilled in the order they were received, ensuring that early supporters get their hands on these innovative devices as soon as possible.
The Ultra-GC and Plus-GC are the Ultra and Plus models that support Google Cast. The difference between the Max and the Plus is that the Max supports 200W power output per channel. As for the AVR-16200 and the Max, while the Max is a multi-room streaming amplifier, the AVR-16200 goes a step further as it is also an immersive audio amplifier, supporting Atmos and Holosound immersive audio technologies.
More details:
HOLOWHAS Max:
Figure 6, HOLOWHAS Max
OpenAudio is committed to delivering unparalleled audio experiences, and the new HOLOWHAS series is just the beginning. Stay tuned for more updates and innovations from OpenAudio!
For more information about OpenAudio and its products, please visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment