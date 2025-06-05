Fineacre Securities Limited Reports AT&T Agrees To Acquire Lumen's Mass Markets Fiber Internet
Fineacre Securities Limited, a leading investment advisory firm, reports that AT&T (NYSE: T) has agreed to acquire substantially all of Lumen Technologies' (NYSE: LUMN) Mass Markets fiber-to-the-home business for $5.75 billion in an all-cash transaction. This strategic move is set to significantly enhance AT&T's fiber broadband capabilities and expand its customer base across key U.S. markets.
Transaction Overview
The acquisition encompasses approximately 1 million fiber customers and over 4 million fiber locations across 11 U.S. states. Notably, the deal excludes Lumen's enterprise and copper-based customers, allowing Lumen to focus on its core enterprise business and low-latency technology segments. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
Strategic Implications
AT&T aims to leverage the acquired assets to accelerate its fiber expansion strategy, with plans to double its fiber footprint to approximately 60 million locations by the end of 2030. The integration of Lumen's Mass Markets fiber business will bolster AT&T's presence in major metropolitan areas, including Denver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, and Seattle.
Lumen's Strategic Focus
Following the sale, Lumen intends to reinvest the proceeds to reduce its debt by $4.8 billion and improve annual cash flow by reducing interest expenses by over $300 million. This financial restructuring will enable Lumen to concentrate on its enterprise fiber business and the development of low-latency technologies critical for supporting artificial intelligence and multi-cloud workflows.
Market Reactions
The announcement has positively impacted both companies' stock performances. Lumen's shares experienced a 13% increase in after-market trading following the news, reflecting investor confidence in the company's strategic direction. AT&T's stock has also shown resilience, maintaining its growth trajectory as the company continues to execute its fiber expansion plans.
