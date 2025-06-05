MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 3, 2025 11:01 pm - The announcement of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's (PHX) first-ever nonstop flight to Asia is a major milestone, according to Lavenhill Securities Limited, a prominent financial advice business.

Lavenhill Securities Limited, a leading investment advisory firm, reports a significant milestone for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) with the announcement of its first-ever nonstop flight to Asia. Taiwanese carrier STARLUX Airlines plans to launch a direct route between Phoenix and Taipei, Taiwan, in early 2026, pending final government approvals.

Strategic Importance

The introduction of this new service highlights the expanding economic linkages that exist between Phoenix and Taiwan, notably in the field of semiconductor manufacturing. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has made a commitment of $165 billion to establish chip fabrication factories and infrastructure in the Phoenix region. This investment represents the biggest foreign direct investment in the history of the United States. The demand for direct international air service has expanded as a result of this development, which has resulted in the creation of thousands of high-paying employment.

Service Details

An Airbus A350-900 aircraft will be used to fly the new route three to four times each week. The aircraft will have a total of 306 seats available in four different classes: economy, premium economy, business, and first class. Business travelers, tourists, and members of the increasing Taiwanese community in Arizona will all benefit from improved connection thanks to this service.

Economic Impact

It is anticipated that the inauguration of this nonstop route would produce more than one hundred million dollars annually for the economy of Phoenix, which will contribute to the city's rise as a thriving worldwide commercial center. The new route will also make it easier to transfer semiconductor components in an effective manner. Due to the time-sensitive nature of these components, they are often transported by air to their destinations.

