Indolift Establishes Regional Distribution Hub In The East Asia To Accelerate Delivery Times

June 4, 2025 - Indolift, has launched a new regional distribution hub in East Asia to accelerate delivery times and strengthen support for customers across East Asia

Kolkata, India, June 04, 2025 – Indolift, a global leader in lifting and material handling solutions, has announced the establishment of a new regional distribution hub in the East Asia, reinforcing its commitment to delivering faster and more efficient service to customers across the region.

Positioned strategically to serve the broader East Asia and North African regions, the new hub underscores Indolift's commitment to operational excellence and its long-term vision of bringing world-class lifting solutions closer to customers.

“The East Asia continues to be a high-potential region for industrial development,” said Jyoti Kaushka, CEO of Indolift.“With the launch of this hub, we are significantly strengthening our ability to respond swiftly to customer needs and ensure consistent product support.”

The new facility is designed to support the growing demand for Indolift's wide range of products, including chain blocks, wire ropes, webbing slings, and advanced pulley systems Beyond warehousing and logistics, the hub will also function as a regional service and support center, providing:

.Technical consultation and troubleshooting

.Spare parts availability and replacement coordination

.After-sales services and maintenance guidance

.Local training and product demonstrations for partners and distributors

This expansion follows a series of recent milestones for Indolift, including entry into Southeast Asia, product certification achievements, and increased global manufacturing partnerships.

By enhancing its distribution capabilities, Indolift continues to position itself as a trusted and agile partner in the lifting solutions industry, ready to meet the evolving needs of infrastructure, logistics, construction, and industrial sectors across the East Asia and beyond.

About Indolift

Indolift is a trusted global provider of advanced lifting and material handling equipment. With a focus on engineering excellence, innovation, and compliance with international quality standards, Indolift serves a broad spectrum of industries including infrastructure, logistics, oil & gas, and heavy engineering. Through strategic partnerships, technical expertise, and a customer-first philosophy, Indolift continues to redefine industry benchmarks for performance and reliability.

