Sharper, Smarter Hiring: Beyond Business Virtual Assistants Transitions To Recruitment-Only Services

United States, June 2, 2025 -- Beyond Business Virtual Assistants (BBVA), a leading provider of Filipino virtual assistant talent for entrepreneurs across the United States, announces a focused shift in its business model. Effective June 1, 2025, BBVA will offer recruitment-only services, retiring its VA management packages in favor of a more streamlined, expert-led hiring experience designed to meet the evolving needs of business owners in fast-moving industries.

The decision reflects BBVA's long-term strategy to strengthen its core value proposition-matching high-performing Filipino VAs with growth-focused clients-and follows extensive feedback, market analysis, and a clear trend toward self-managed remote teams.

“This is not a step back; it's a leap forward,” said Andy Kowalski, CEO of BBVA.“We're sharpening our focus to deliver what our clients are asking for: faster placements, stronger matches, and a seamless recruitment journey. By removing the management layer, we're enabling business owners to fully own the VA relationship while we provide the recruitment expertise they can trust.”

Why the Change?

As the virtual workforce ecosystem evolves, more businesses-especially in real estate, e-commerce, mortgage, and digital service sectors-prefer direct control over their remote hires. BBVA's shift reflects this preference and allows the company to double down on its screening, vetting, and placement processes, ensuring that every virtual assistant hired through BBVA meets elite standards of performance, communication, and integrity.

The internal data supported this shift. Over the past 18 months, BBVA observed that 84% of its clients opted for recruitment-only services rather than bundled management. Streamlining the business model removes complexity, shortens placement timelines, and enhances BBVA's capacity to handle a growing demand for high-caliber Filipino virtual assistants.

What's Changing on June 1

- BBVA's Virtual Assistant Management Services will officially be discontinued.

- Clients can now access recruitment-only services, backed by BBVA's proven 4-phase screening process and VA success blueprint.

- BBVA's new pricing structure reflects the elevated service level and premium talent pool.

- Financing options will no longer be offered, as the model pivots toward upfront, high-value placements.

What Clients Can Expect Going Forward

BBVA's transition empowers clients with:

- A faster and more focused recruitment process tailored for US entrepreneurs.

- Access to a refined pipeline of pre-vetted, high-performing Filipino VAs.

- Increased flexibility in managing their VAs in-house, with guidance from BBVA's post-placement support materials.

- A clear, flat-fee pricing structure that reflects the value of deep-dive recruitment expertise and long-term hire success.

BBVA will continue to offer ongoing resources, onboarding templates, and performance support tools to help clients succeed in managing their VAs independently.

A Strategic Move for Today's Business Environment

This evolution in service offering comes at a time when the demand for specialized, remote professionals is rising. US-based businesses are scaling leaner, and the need for cost-effective yet high-quality support is higher than ever. BBVA is rising to meet that challenge by focusing entirely on the recruitment process-where it has consistently delivered unmatched results.

“We're not just filling seats; we're building long-term, high-trust working relationships,” said Kowalski.“This strategic change lets us invest more deeply into our recruitment methods, expand our talent acquisition team, and ensure every client gets a VA who's not only skilled-but aligned to their business goals.”

Client Testimonials Back the Move

Recent feedback from real estate brokers, digital agency owners, and e-commerce sellers show strong support for the move:

“The best VA I've ever hired came through BBVA. I didn't need ongoing management-I just needed the right person. And they delivered.”

– Michelle T., Real Estate Investor, Florida

“I appreciate that BBVA is focusing on their strength. The recruitment process was so smooth, I knew they got it down to a science.”

– Brian R., E-commerce Business Owner, California

Next Steps for Clients

Clients who previously used BBVA's VA Management services have been personally contacted and transitioned. For new clients interested in hiring a virtual assistant, BBVA's streamlined intake form and consultation process is now live.

Let's Build Your Dream Team

