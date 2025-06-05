403
Mia By Tanishq Reaffirms Its Commitment To Sustainability With A Brand New Initiative
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 5th June 2025: This World Environment Day, Mia by Tanishq, one of India's trendiest fine jewellery brands, is giving back to the planet in a way that's both meaningful and magical. In a heartfelt gesture rooted in purpose, Mia is launching its 'Trees for Leopards' initiative under its #GoldForGood commitment to support wildlife conservation in Uttarakhand.
As part of its continued commitment to the environment, Mia by Tanishq is launching a special tree plantation drive - from 27th May to 8th June, every purchase made at a Mia store will lead to the planting of a tree in the customer's name. This year's initiative 'Trees for Leopards' focuses on restoring green cover in Grow-Trees, Uttarakhand, contributing to the protection of leopard habitats. By turning every jewellery purchase into a step toward conservation, Mia invites customers to be part of a meaningful journey that blends style with sustainability and leaves a lasting impact on the planet.
Mia by Tanishq continues to prioritize sustainability in its manufacturing processes as well. Most of the jewellery from Mia is crafted using recycled gold, significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with mining fresh gold. This initiative not only conserves natural resources but also promotes responsible sourcing and sustainable production practices.
Alongside these efforts, Titan's jewellery division, including Mia by Tanishq, is working diligently towards ambitious sustainability goals. These include becoming carbon neutral and water positive in manufacturing. We have also implemented a comprehensive 4-P framework – People, Place, Process & Planet – to ensure our vendor partners adhere to our rigorous sustainability standards.
Ms. Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq stated,“At Mia, we believe jewellery should do more than just shine - it should stand for something. With every purchase, our Trees for Leopards initiative helps restore green cover and protect leopard habitats in Uttarakhand. It's our way of giving back to what's truly precious - not just the pieces you wear, but the world we live in. Because for us, style with substance isn't a trend - it's a promise.”
About Mia by Tanishq
Born with the heritage and the legacy of Tanishq, Mia is a brand of bold, modern, and chic jewellery. For the young, the young at heart and the stylish, Mia crafts gold jewellery in designs that are unique, minimal and extremely versatile. Featuring a wide range, the collections from Mia are designed to style one for every moment and every occasion effortlessly. Crafted in 18kt & 14kt gold the Mia has over 2500 designs of stunning natural diamond jewellery starting at Rs.4999/-*. Mia is a network of 230+ exclusive stores and present in leading Tanishq stores across 75 cities within India. Their store at the Burj Uman Centre in Dubai marks the launch of Mia's international presence with three stores in UAE.
