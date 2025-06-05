403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Startup Slashes Chargebacks By 70% For Merchants Using Proprietary Fraud Shield Technology
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Miami, FL: Gateway Specialist LLC, a fintech innovator specializing in high-risk payment solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation payment platform featuring 24-hour merchant approvals, industry-low rates from 2.5%, and proprietary AI that reduces chargebacks by 70%. Designed for traditionally underserved sectors like CBD, eCommerce, and SaaS, the company's technology solves critical pain points with:
Lightning-fast underwriting (80% faster than competitors)
Dynamic fraud screening using machine learning
Multi-currency processing including crypto acceptance
Guaranteed approval program for previously declined merchants
Early results show 92% approval rates for high-risk applicants and $12M+ processed since beta launch. A limited-time offer includes 30 days fee-free processing and $5,000 in chargeback protection.
Availability: Now live at GatewaySpecialistLLC
About Gateway Specialist LLC
Miami-based Gateway Specialist LLC provides cutting-edge payment solutions for high-growth, high-risk industries through intelligent underwriting and merchant-first technology.
Lightning-fast underwriting (80% faster than competitors)
Dynamic fraud screening using machine learning
Multi-currency processing including crypto acceptance
Guaranteed approval program for previously declined merchants
Early results show 92% approval rates for high-risk applicants and $12M+ processed since beta launch. A limited-time offer includes 30 days fee-free processing and $5,000 in chargeback protection.
Availability: Now live at GatewaySpecialistLLC
About Gateway Specialist LLC
Miami-based Gateway Specialist LLC provides cutting-edge payment solutions for high-growth, high-risk industries through intelligent underwriting and merchant-first technology.
Company :-Gatwayspecialistllc
User :- Jammieson Kimathi
Email :...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment