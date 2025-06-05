Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Startup Slashes Chargebacks By 70% For Merchants Using Proprietary Fraud Shield Technology


(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Miami, FL: Gateway Specialist LLC, a fintech innovator specializing in high-risk payment solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation payment platform featuring 24-hour merchant approvals, industry-low rates from 2.5%, and proprietary AI that reduces chargebacks by 70%. Designed for traditionally underserved sectors like CBD, eCommerce, and SaaS, the company's technology solves critical pain points with:

Lightning-fast underwriting (80% faster than competitors)

Dynamic fraud screening using machine learning

Multi-currency processing including crypto acceptance

Guaranteed approval program for previously declined merchants

Early results show 92% approval rates for high-risk applicants and $12M+ processed since beta launch. A limited-time offer includes 30 days fee-free processing and $5,000 in chargeback protection.

Availability: Now live at GatewaySpecialistLLC

About Gateway Specialist LLC
Miami-based Gateway Specialist LLC provides cutting-edge payment solutions for high-growth, high-risk industries through intelligent underwriting and merchant-first technology.

