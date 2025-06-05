403
Canine Life-Saving First-Aid Training Held At Local Community Center
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clearwater, FL – On Saturday, May 31st, Pinellas County nonprofit Project PUP (Pets Uplifting People) hosted their canine first-aid training workshop at the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center to train dog-owners vital first-aid techniques. The attendees learned how to recognize the signs of illness or distress, perform pet CPR, choking management techniques and more in order to save their pets' lives in case of emergencies. Those who attended were given their 2-year certification in canine first-aid.
Project PUP has been in the community for 40 years, bringing aid and relief to people in stressful situations. Their services are many, but the main purpose is to visit places where people need support, such as children's hospitals, senior living facilities and disaster sites, with trained pets in order to bring joy into the lives of those who need it.
John Turner, the current president of Project PUP, has 32 years of experience working with dogs and humans in trying circumstances.
“When you do this as long as I have, you kind of get used to all of the random things that can happen,” said John.“Things like people trying to feed the dogs with forks, charging at them, kids grabbing at their ears and all that. At Project PUP, we train and prepare the dogs to not react to that but instead just bring support to those who need it.”
According to an article by the US Service Animals organization, support animals have a tremendous positive effect on people. They reduce stress levels, loneliness and anxiety by simply being there, according to the article. Additionally, studies from Purdue University indicate that service animals reduce suicide, which is one of the leading causes of death in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I enjoy working with nonprofits like Project PUP as they are boots on the ground, here to make a difference and help people. The whole purpose of the CCV Center is to help nonprofits succeed and expand and one of the ways we do that is by providing this center at no-cost for workshops, meetings and events,” said Tracy Hawkins, the director of the center.“This aligns with a quote from humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, when he said,“A being is only as valuable as he can serve others.”
If you are a nonprofit and would like a tour of the CCV Center, please contact Tracy Hawkins at 727-316-5309 or ....
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email ... for more information about the Center and its facilities.
