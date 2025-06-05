403
Amid Scorching Sun, Pilgrims Use Umbrellas To Do Rituals
Photo feature by Fawas Esmairan
MAKKAH, June 5 (KUNA) -- Under high temperatures and the scorching sun, pilgrims use simple umbrellas to avert the sun's rays while performing spiritual rituals at holy sites in Makkah.
Pilgrims have to use umbrellas to protect themselves from the heat of the sun during this hajj season come amid warnings by Saudi forecasters of high temperatures, which pose a risk of sunstroke and heat stroke, particularly during peak temperatures. (end)
