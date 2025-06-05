Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amid Scorching Sun, Pilgrims Use Umbrellas To Do Rituals


2025-06-05 03:04:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Fawas Esmairan
MAKKAH, June 5 (KUNA) -- Under high temperatures and the scorching sun, pilgrims use simple umbrellas to avert the sun's rays while performing spiritual rituals at holy sites in Makkah.
Pilgrims have to use umbrellas to protect themselves from the heat of the sun during this hajj season come amid warnings by Saudi forecasters of high temperatures, which pose a risk of sunstroke and heat stroke, particularly during peak temperatures. (end)
fn


MENAFN05062025000071011013ID1109642648

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search