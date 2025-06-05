403
Saudi Arabia: 1.673 Mln Perform Hajj This Year
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MAKKAH, June 5 (KUNA) -- A total of 1,673,230 pilgrims are performing Hajj this year, including 1,506,576 from abroad and 166,654 from within the Kingdom, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) announced Thursday.
The number of male pilgrims totaled 877,841, while female pilgrims numbered 795,389, the GASTAT said in a press release.
A total of 1,435,017 pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom via airports, 66,465 through land border crossings, and 5,094 via seaports, it added. (end)
