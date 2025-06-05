403
U.S., China Leaders Discuss Trade Deals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 5 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had a very good call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, focusing on their countries' recently concluded trade agreements.
"I just concluded a very good phone call with President Xi, of China, discussing some of the intricacies of our recently made, and agreed to, Trade Deal. The call lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products. Our respective teams will be meeting shortly at a location to be determined. We will be represented by Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer," he added.
"During the conversation, President Xi graciously invited the First Lady and me to visit China, and I reciprocated. As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing," Trump noted.
"The conversation was focused almost entirely on TRADE. Nothing was discussed concerning Russia/Ukraine, or Iran," he added. (end)
