Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi FM, UN Chief Discuss Int'l Conf. To Resolve Palestinian Issue


2025-06-05 03:04:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 5 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday regarding the ongoing preparations for a high-level international conference aimed at resolving the Palestinian issue through peaceful means and implementing the two-state solution.
This conference is scheduled to take place this month at the UN headquarters in New York, said the Saudi Foreign Ministry in a statement.
The discussion took place during a phone call between Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Guterres, in which they also covered various regional and international developments, it added. (end)
