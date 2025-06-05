Uzbekistan Qualify For World Cup For First Time
Dubai: Uzbekistan qualified for the World Cup for the first time after a 0-0 draw against the United Arab Emirates on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.
Uzbekistan, one of the fastest-rising national teams in Asia, kept their hosts at bay in the Emirati capital to seal the second automatic spot in Group A and make history.
