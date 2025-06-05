Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Qualify For World Cup For First Time

2025-06-05 03:02:39
Dubai: Uzbekistan qualified for the World Cup for the first time after a 0-0 draw against the United Arab Emirates on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Uzbekistan, one of the fastest-rising national teams in Asia, kept their hosts at bay in the Emirati capital to seal the second automatic spot in Group A and make history.

