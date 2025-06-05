West Edge Partners Announces Successful Exit Of Dakotaland Autoglass

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Edge Partners ("West Edge"), a lower middle market private equity firm, announced today the successful sale of its portfolio company, Dakotaland Autoglass ("DAG"), to PGW Auto Glass ("PGW"), a leading distributor of automotive replacement glass, specialty parts, shop accessories, and business technology solutions in North America. Terms of the transaction, completed on May 30, 2025, were not disclosed.

DAG is the largest independent distributor of automotive replacement glass, paint, and related supplies in the Upper Midwest, and a leader in auto glass repair and replacement. Based in Sioux Falls, SD, DAG has a rich history of over 50 years of customer service and operates 13 locations in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

West Edge initially invested in DAG in 2022, partnering with the management team to drive growth, expand product and service offerings, and strengthen operational capabilities through strategic investment.

"Partnering with West Edge allowed us to accelerate our growth while staying true to our roots," said Stan Biondi, CEO of Dakotaland Autoglass. "They challenged our management team to explore ways to improve our business model and their support enabled us to scale operations and elevate the service we provide to customers. As we join forces with PGW, we're excited to build on that momentum and continue delivering best-in-class service across the region."

"We're incredibly proud of what we accomplished alongside the DAG team over the last two years," said Cole Kirby, Partner at West Edge. "This transaction reflects the strength of the business, outstanding leadership and commitment to excellence. PGW is the ideal partner to support DAG's continued growth and focus on customer service."

"The DAG team executed relentlessly, successfully navigating a complicated distribution environment, while staying true to their customer-first values," added Kenny Kim, Senior Associate at West Edge. "This is a company that consistently exceeded expectations and delivered results. It's been a privilege to support that journey."

About West Edge Partners

West Edge is a private equity firm focused on investing in business and consumer services, distribution, and light manufacturing businesses in the lower middle market. The firm supports its partners through a value-added approach and looks to invest in both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. West Edge is Southern California based with offices in both Los Angeles, CA and Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit .

