Photonic Integrated Circuits Market Set For 11.8% CAGR Boost, Propelled By Silicon Photonics Innovation ' BCC Research LLC'

Interesting facts:
-
Advanced PICs, which improve data transmission and processing, are making light-based technologies more efficient than traditional electronic circuits.
Combining advanced PICs with new technologies allows for faster data transfer, lower power use, and smaller device sizes, improving telecommunications, quantum computing and high-speed internet performance.
PICs are increasingly used in healthcare, automotive and telecommunications because they offer high-speed communication and reliability. This trend shows a shift toward photonic technologies for new applications like self-driving cars, real-time data processing and advanced sensors.
Emerging startups:
-
Ephos
Lightmatter
Salience Labs Ltd.
The report addresses the following questions:
1. What is the market's projected size and growth rate?
-
The global PICs market is projected to reach $24.2 billion by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%.
2. What factors are driving the growth of the market?
-
The key factors driving the market include:
Rising demand for high-speed data transmission and processing.
Emphasis on enhanced energy efficiency and sustainability.
Expanding requirements for device miniaturization and compact solutions.
3. What segments are covered in the report?
-
The report is segmented into component, integration type, raw material, application and region.
4. Which application segment will be dominant in 2029?
-
The Optical datacom application segment is expected to dominate the market by the end of 2029.
5. Which region has the largest market share?
-
North America holds the largest share of the global PICs market.
Leading companies include:
-
AYAR LABS
BROADEX TECHNOLOGIES
CIENA CORP.
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
COHERENT CORP.
EFFECT PHOTONICS
EMCORE CORP.
INFINERA CORP.
INTEL CORP.
LUMENTUM OPERATIONS LLC.
POET TECHNOLOGIES INC.
POLARITON TECHNOLOGIES AG
SCINTIL PHOTONICS
SOURCE PHOTONICS
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
