Give Dad The Gift Of Perfect Timing This Father's Day With CTEK Chargers

CHICAGO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, forget the socks and ties-give Dad something truly powerful. The CT5 TIME TO GO BATTERY CHARGER KIT from CTEK offer a unique, high-tech solution to one of the most common car headaches: the dead battery.

Whether he's maintaining his classic car, gearing up for a summer road trip, or keeping the family vehicles in peak condition, Dad deserves a tool that takes the guesswork out of battery charging. For the ultimate all-in-one solution for battery care with everything Dad needs to keep his vehicle running, The CT5 TIME TO GO BATTERY CHARGER KIT, includes convenient accessories and a travel case, and it compact, smart, and easy to use, it's perfect for Dads who are always prepared-or who want to be. The CT5 TIME TO GO is the only charger on the market that tells you when your battery will be ready to go. With a series of intuitive LED indicators, Dad will know exactly how long until the battery is charged and when it's safe to start the car. No more waiting around. No more surprises.

"Time to Go" Indicator: Clearly shows how long until the battery is ready to start the vehicle.

Fully Automatic Charging: Connect and forget-safely charges and maintains car, motorcycle, or recreational vehicle batteries.

Three Key Charging Stages: Tests, charges, and maintains for optimal battery performance and life.

Safe for Vehicle Electronics: Spark-proof and reverse-polarity protected.

Kit Includes: CT5 TIME TO GO charger, comfort connect cables, clamps, and a zippered travel case for easy storage. Compatible with all 12V lead-acid and lithium (LiFePO4) batteries.

"Every dad deserves confidence when he turns the key," said Steve Hayes, Head of CTEK North America. "The CT5 TIME TO GO empowers him to take charge-literally-with the peace of mind that his battery is in top shape."

With summer road trips around the corner, this Father's Day is the perfect time to equip Dad with technology that keeps him moving forward-on time, every time.

Don't just give a gift-give Dad the power to go.

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions.

CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

Michelle Suzuki

310-930-6655

SOURCE CTEK

