NVCA Appoints Vineeta Agarwala As New Board Chair

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) announced that Vineeta Agarwala , MD, PhD, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, will serve as the Chair of the NVCA Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term.

"Vineeta brings a powerful perspective as both a venture investor and physician - someone who understands firsthand how innovation plays out in the real world, and how policy can accelerate or obstruct it," said NVCA President and CEO Bobby Franklin. "Her experience at the forefront of tech and investing gives her a lens on how smart policy and long-term capital can enable American startups. At a time when policy and innovation are deeply intertwined, she'll help NVCA champion a policy environment where innovation can continue to flourish."

"As AI and technology reshape every sector - from healthcare and energy, to education and infrastructure - the role of venture capital has never been more critical," said Vineeta Agarwala. "As NVCA Board Chair, I'm honored to help bridge innovation and impact by working with investors, startup founders, and policymakers to ensure that the U.S. remains the best and most competitive environment to build the future."

Agarwala succeeds Byron Deeter, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

"What set him apart was his deep interest in how policy shapes venture capital-and his determination to ensure our industry is fully engaged and impactful. Under his leadership, the board traveled to D.C. more in pursuit of building strong relationships with policymakers and reinforcing the critical connection between entrepreneurship and national competitiveness," said Franklin.

NVCA also announced the appointment of eight new directors to its Board of Directors, each of whom will serve a four-year term from 2025-2029:



Adam D'Augelli , True Ventures

Alex Doll , Ten Eleven Ventures

Alyssa Jaffee , 7wire Ventures

Andrew Adams , Oak HC/FT

Amy Wu Martin , Menlo Ventures

Graham Brooks , .406 Ventures

Navid Farzad , Frist Cressey Ventures Sandy Grippo , Bessemer Venture Partners

The National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) empowers the next generation of American companies that will fuel the economy of tomorrow. As the voice of the U.S. venture capital and startup community, NVCA advocates for public policy that supports the American entrepreneurial ecosystem. Serving the venture community as the preeminent trade association, NVCA arms the venture community for success, serving as the leading resource for venture capital data, practical education, peer-led initiatives, and networking. For more information about NVCA, please visit .

SOURCE National Venture Capital Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED