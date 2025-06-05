XRP, DOGE Holders Turn To Quid Miner Platform To Earn Passive Income
|Investment Amount
|Contract duration
|Daily Rebate
|Total Proceeds at Maturity
|USD 100
|2 days
|USD 4
|8USD
|$500
|7 days
|USD 6
|542USD
|$ 2500
|14 days
|USD 32.75
|2958.5 USD
|$10000
|30 days
|USD 155
|4650 USD
|$50000
|40 days
|USD 890
|35600USD
CONTACT: Libby L Grant
info(at)quidminer.org
The principal will be automatically refunded after the contract expires.
For more contract information, please visit the official website of Quid Miner platform:
Advantages of choosing Quid Miner
⦁Get a $15 bonus immediately after creating an account
⦁Stable and efficient passive income
⦁The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies (such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BCH, SOL, XRP) for settlement
⦁The platform has McAfee® SECURE and Cloudflare® SECURE with bank-level custody security and multi-layer encryption.
⦁Flexible mining contracts, choose according to your strategy at any time without the need to manage and maintain mining machines.
⦁You can recommend friends and get up to $50,000 in referral bonuses.
⦁Quid Miner provides 7/24-hour customer service, supports global languages, and has no communication barriers
For more details, please visit the official website:
Official email: ...
Summary:
Quid Miner is a company that is regulated and legally compliant by the UK. Because it is engaged in the field of digital asset investment, it is more aware of the importance of user asset and data security and establishes a more secure protection system.
Since its establishment in 2018, the platform has been constantly walking in the trend of the times, and will continue to stick to the path of "green energy, new digital mining" in the future. In a field full of surprises and potential, let more people enjoy the convenience of cloud mining
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to invest and is not intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment