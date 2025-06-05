Expansion In Motion At Mount Laurel Animal Hospital: Growing Stronger To Serve Better

Ongoing construction brings new facilities, expanded services, and a brand-new wellness center to meet the community's growing needs.

As part of this initiative, two new large parking lots are also in the works-a much-anticipated improvement aimed at better accommodating our growing clientele and the dedicated staff who work around the clock.

Primary Care Temporarily Relocated As Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Constructs Standalone Wellness Center

Ongoing construction brings new facilities, expanded services, and a brand-new wellness center to meet the community's growing needs.

- Christopher Torre, VMDMOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is proud to announce the next exciting phase of its ongoing expansion project, designed to meet the growing demand for veterinary care in the region and ensure the hospital remains a 24/7, year-round resource for pets and their families.As part of this initiative, two new large parking lots are also in the works-a much-anticipated improvement aimed at better accommodating our growing clientele and the dedicated staff who work around the clock. This addition directly addresses one of the most common community concerns, ensuring easier access and less congestion for all who visit our campus.The hospital's new addition adjacent to the MRI wing is nearing completion and is expected to be fully operational by early July. This updated space will feature additional exam rooms and expanded facilities for the Internal Medicine and Radiology teams, allowing for a more comfortable and efficient experience for both patients and staff. These upgrades are being implemented to enhance specialty care services without interrupting daily operations.To help manage the transition during construction, the hospital will also be temporarily relocating some of its services to a set of modern modular offices in the rear parking lot. These spacious temporary structures will feature modern amenities and are anticipated to be fully operational by the end of June.In addition to these internal improvements, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is thrilled to announce plans for a new standalone Wellness Center, which will be constructed at the front of the hospital campus. This new facility will be dedicated to Primary Care -annual wellness exams, vaccinations, routine surgeries, dental procedures, and more-and will operate independently from the Emergency and Specialty services, which will remain in the existing building. This strategic separation of services will provide a more personalized, low-stress experience for clients seeking routine care, while also streamlining emergency operations in the main hospital.“This expansion is about one thing-providing the absolute best care for our patients and the community, and we are excited to have specialized and spacious areas for each service to accomplish this,” said Christopher Torre, VMD, co-owner and CEO of Mount Laurel Animal Hospital.“As demand continues to grow, we're evolving with it-creating more space, enhancing our services, and ensuring we're always ready to help, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”Other areas of the hospital are also seeing significant upgrades, including a doubling of both the ICU and isolation wards. The project will also bring three additional state-of-the-art surgery suites, expanded dog and cat wards, a larger exotics ward, an upgraded behavior suite, and a dedicated neurology suite off the back of the building. Staff and clients can expect some logistical changes over the coming weeks, including modified parking arrangements and adjusted patient flow for the behavior team.Despite these temporary inconveniences, the hospital's mission remains clear: to offer exceptional veterinary care in a facility that grows with the needs of its community.For updates on the construction project and hospital services, please visit mlahvet and follow Mount Laurel Animal Hospital on social media.

